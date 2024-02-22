Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $132.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Fiserv worth $132,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $149.16. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

