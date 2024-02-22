Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $134.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $134,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

