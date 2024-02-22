Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $87.78 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.56% of PJT Partners worth $87,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $105.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

