Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 25,925 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.20% of Paycor HCM worth $129,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,007,936 shares of company stock worth $103,413,921. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

