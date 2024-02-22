Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $111,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZN opened at $65.09 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

