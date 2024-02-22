Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Varonis Systems worth $111,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares in the company, valued at $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,377 shares of company stock worth $18,881,296 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

