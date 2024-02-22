Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Elevance Health worth $142,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $509.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $515.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

