Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 87,994 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,994 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $90,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $3,634,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

