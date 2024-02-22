Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.07% of MGIC Investment worth $95,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.