ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
