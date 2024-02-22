Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

