Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Clene Stock Performance

CLNN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 956,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clene by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

