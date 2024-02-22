CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial comprises about 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.02. 52,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

