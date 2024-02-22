COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of CMPS opened at $9.92 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $609,020. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
