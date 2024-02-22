COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CMPS opened at $9.92 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $609,020. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

