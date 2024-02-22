Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,256 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Construction Partners worth $140,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.