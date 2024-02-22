Contrasting BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -28.45% -19.17% -13.35% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BrainsWay and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.8% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $27.18 million 3.86 -$13.35 million ($0.25) -25.28 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.37 $1.45 billion $0.11 64.28

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

