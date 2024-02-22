Contrasting Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Inchcape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 3.22% 17.30% 5.65% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and Inchcape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $31.04 billion 0.25 $1.00 billion $36.28 7.76 Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors and Inchcape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 4 3 0 2.25 Inchcape 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithia Motors currently has a consensus target price of $340.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Inchcape.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Inchcape on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. The company provides its services through a network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance division in 28 states of the United States and 3 Canadian provinces. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

