CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of CorVel worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CorVel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,090.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Down 3.5 %

CRVL traded down $9.09 on Thursday, hitting $251.80. 21,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.52. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $265.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

