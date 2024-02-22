Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.38 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.87 or 0.00019187 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.83 billion and $162.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00025061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,599,877 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

