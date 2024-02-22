CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 234,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,812. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

