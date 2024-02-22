CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.07 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $90.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

