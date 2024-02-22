CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

CRSP traded up $8.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.48. 3,160,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

