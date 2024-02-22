Critical Review: Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) versus Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allarity Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.7% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.48 million N/A N/A Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.51 million ($1.18) -4.35

Profitability

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -95.59% Applied Therapeutics N/A -5,544.59% -245.57%

Volatility and Risk

Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics beats Allarity Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. The company has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

