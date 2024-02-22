Critical Review: Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,945.32% Checkpoint Therapeutics -31,427.48% N/A -722.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics $190,000.00 237.78 -$62.62 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Propanc Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Propanc Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,077.08%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Propanc Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

