Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 306,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,321. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $599.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.