CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Insider Acquires £8,100 in Stock

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Galbraith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,198.94).

CT UK High Income Stock Performance

CT UK High Income stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.65. The company has a market capitalization of £68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 0.70. CT UK High Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.12).

Get CT UK High Income alerts:

CT UK High Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 1.32 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CT UK High Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

CT UK High Income Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

See Also

