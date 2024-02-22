CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $1.68 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in CVR Partners by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

