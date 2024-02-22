Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

