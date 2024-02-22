Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Daktronics worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 912,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 249,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAKT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Daktronics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DAKT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.