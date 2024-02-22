Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dana by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

