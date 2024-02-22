Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dana by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

