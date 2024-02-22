Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

