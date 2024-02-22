Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,017 StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.