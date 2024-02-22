Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $427.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.