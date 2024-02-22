Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 135.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

