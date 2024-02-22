Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.7% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 268,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $314.23 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

