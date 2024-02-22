Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $347.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.