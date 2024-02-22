Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 88,074 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of ACM Research worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACM Research by 42.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACMR opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

