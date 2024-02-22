Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $114.69 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1,644.63 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

