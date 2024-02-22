Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

