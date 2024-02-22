Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 76,326 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.88.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $539.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

