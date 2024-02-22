DEI (DEI) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $154.45 million and $61.46 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00135382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008177 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.