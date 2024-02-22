Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
