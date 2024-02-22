Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 104.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

