Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) Critical Comparison

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6, meaning that its share price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $60.52 billion 2.52 $8.37 billion $11.21 18.81 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.17 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.24

This table compares American Express and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Express and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 4 8 8 0 2.20 Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $189.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.38%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 13.84% 30.99% 3.38% Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63%

Summary

American Express beats Digihost Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digihost Technology



Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

