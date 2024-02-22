DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

