DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.