DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $35.85

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $38.50. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 273,761 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 264,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.



DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

