Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.14

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 29339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after buying an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,990 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 353,167 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

