Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.72

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 46093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

