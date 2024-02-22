Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 411,876 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $577.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
